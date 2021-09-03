US ranked high risk as travel destination by CDC

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the United States is now listed at the highest risk for COVID-19 when it comes to travel.

The country, and Alaska as part of it, is listed in the CDC’s Level 4, which indicates that COVID-19 risk is very high.

And during an online Q&A session with state health officials, Alaska’s News Source asked about travel safety to and from Alaska.

“In general this is the time to make sure that we are taking care of each other’s health,” said Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer. “Really watching when we travel, we know that that is an increased risk, and time for possible COVID transmission. So getting tested if you do travel, making sure you’re wearing that mask indoors, and keeping your gatherings safe.”

QuoteWizard has Alaska listed as the fifth most dangerous state to travel to this fall. In addition to COVID-19, the organization ranked states based on other factors including accidents, speeding tickets and hospital capacity.

“What really made Alaska stand out to us as one of the riskiest states for fall travel is simply the way that COVID is being handled and the number of COVID cases that are in Alaska right now,” said Nick VinZant, who is a senior research analyst for QuoteWizard by LendingTree.

VinZant says they look at 10 different health and safety metrics including vaccination rates.

“People are absolutely looking at different states, and seeing what kind of masking policies that they have, what there vaccination rates are, what COVID is doing in that state, before they are making decisions if they are going there,” VinZant said.

According to QuoteWizard, nearly 60% of people say that since the delta variant, they are more reluctant to travel, and that 32% have already canceled trips.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.