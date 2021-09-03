Vaccine sweepstakes offers $49,000, gives students an opportunity at educational scholarships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A collaboration between the Alaska Chamber, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and Alaska 529 education savings plan has introduced a vaccine sweepstakes drive in order to incentivize those Alaskans not yet vaccinated.

Alaska students will have the opportunity to win $49,000 in educational scholarships if they are between the ages of 12 and 17. A separate $49,000 cash prize will be awarded to adults 18 and older who get vaccinated. The awards drive is being billed as “Give AK a shot.”

Two drawings will occur every week at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays for the next nine weeks through Oct. 30. An additional incentive exists for the parents or guardians of student winners, who will a $10,000 prize if they are already vaccinated. There are a total of 18 prize drawings split between the two age groups.

Those interested can learn more on the website giveakashot.com.

Alaska Airlines Regional Headquarters was the site for a press conference Thursday morning detailing the new program that focuses on cash prizes and post-secondary education and apprenticeships. The scholarships are eligible for two or four-year colleges and universities, vocational training or technical trades, and can be used anywhere in the United States.

The qualified funds can be applied for a variety of costs including but not limited to room and board, books, tuition, computers, internet, and additional fees that accompany higher education.

Funds will be supplied from the state health department grant that was allotted to the Chamber in addition to those from the CARES Act.

“We’re asking Alaskans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to protect our economy and give Alaska a shot at recovery,” Alaska Chamber President and CEO Kati Capozzi said in a Thursday press release. “The COVID-19 vaccine protects lives and jobs, which is why we’re presenting rewards to Alaskans who get vaccinated. All Alaskans can protect themselves, their families and Alaska businesses to get our economy back on track, all while being entered to win $49,000.”

It is a voluntary competition where individuals must be vaccinated in Alaska in order to qualify. Eligibility is based on the first dose date beginning Sept. 2 through Oct. 30. Entries are not cumulative, nor do they rollover from week to week.

A final and separate drawing will be made for those vaccinated prior to the Sept. 2 start date.

