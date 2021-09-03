Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID hospitalizations for third day
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Local artist creates art specifically for Alaskans.
Eagle River business owner captures Alaska’s beauty through her artwork
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies are being used at the center to treat outpatient cases of...
Monoclonal antibodies available and effective, but don’t replace vaccine, doctors say

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road