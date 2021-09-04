Anchorage honors 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An American flag already hangs outside the Harris family home. There are 13 more flags on display at the house on Berryman Lane in Anchorage.

Each one represents a U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26 attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Anchorage resident Caro Harris got inspiration from national reports she saw on TV to do something to honor those service members.

“Some of the ball fields were saving 13 seats for the 13 that had fallen in Afghanistan,” she said.

“She mentioned to me we should do something about what happened.” said her husband, Royal Harris. “We’re so flabbergasted by what’s happened in Afghanistan, and felt not much we can do about it. We wanted to do something besides complain.”

The Harris’ are not the only ones honoring the fallen. Anchorage’s Texas Roadhouse Restaurants set aside tables as a tribute.

There’s also a way the public can help pay tribute.

Wreaths Across America wants the public to join in a national day of flag waving, outdoors on Tuesday, Sept. 7. People are asked to stand outside and wave and American flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

Those times correspond with the moments on Sept. 11, 2001 when the hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“Here we are 20 years later and there are still young men and women that put their lives on the line for freedom, and the idea of freedom, and the idea of free people,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

The flag-waving tradition, according to Worcester, started by several women in Freeport, Maine on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. It’s happened every every Tuesday since then, until the originators retired in 2019. Worcester said that’s when Wreaths Across America took over.

“It’s a good opportunity talk about what that flag stands for,” Worcester said. “We’re really honored to share that time.”

