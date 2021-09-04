Advertisement

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass

Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the McCarrey overpass.(Dave Leval/ Alaska's News Source)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the McCarrey overpass.

Once on the scene, officers found the man with trauma to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Officers made observations that have prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” police wrote in a community alert. “Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Police are asking for anyone with information or video to call dispatch at 3-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

