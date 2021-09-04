Advertisement

Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say

(Associated Press)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Police Department officer was shot while responding to a disturbance at a home on Lana Court.

The department is holding a press conference, set to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, at its downtown headquarters to release more information.

APD with a breaking announcement.

APD with an announcement for the community.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Saturday, September 4, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest information.

