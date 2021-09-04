Advertisement

COVID-19 continues to impact high school football games

AK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
AK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Positive COVID-19 cases continue to throw a wrench into the high school football season as four more varsity games have been impacted and one Junior Varsity game canceled.

Here is a list of the games impacted:

  • Nikiski vs. Barrow — canceled
  • West Valley vs. Chugiak (v, jv)— canceled
  • Seward vs. Homer (v) — canceled
  • North Pole vs. Lathrop (v) — postponed

Soldotna vs. Service JV game was also canceled but won’t impact the varsity game.

Important to note, according to Marty Lang, a secondary education director with the Anchorage School District, none of the positive tests came from an ASD school.

