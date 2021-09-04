Advertisement

Fish and Game asks public to be cautious after river otter bites child in Anchorage

This file photo shows river otters swimming in Anchorage, Alaska.
This file photo shows river otters swimming in Anchorage, Alaska.(Photo courtesy Danny Cazac)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking the public to keep their distance from wildlife after getting a report of an otter attacking a child in the Abbott Loop neighborhood of Anchorage.

Area biologist for Anchorage Dave Battle said this was a very unusual encounter, something he rarely sees between people and otters.

He said a group of kids spotted a group of river otters Wednesday evening at a neighborhood park. According to the report, one of the otters came onto the shore, started chasing the children and eventually bit one of the kids several times.

In a post on app Nextdoor, the mother of the bitten child said her son spent the evening in the emergency department getting cleaned up, bandaged and started on a rabies vaccine.

Fish and Game put up signage warning people to stay clear of the location where the encounter happened.

Battle said over the last two to three years, he has seen a small increase in river otters attacking dogs. He thinks there is potentially a group of otters that have started exhibiting aggressive behavior..

“If people come across these otters or any group of otters ... any other wild animal, give them plenty of space,” Battle said. “Watch them for any kind of problem behavior like that. If you have kids or dogs in particular, you should give them more space and please give us a call or report on our online reporting form to let us know when and where you saw them.”

Battle said it’s very difficult to find and catch up to the river otters as they go up and down the bodies of water, but if Fish and Game were able to find the one that bit the child, it would have to be euthanized.

