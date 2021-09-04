A mixed bag of sun and showers this Labor Day weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From rain to sun and back again, we’re seeing a mixed bag of weather across Southcentral.

The storm that brought in the rain Wednesday and Thursday is slowly weakening which means the shower activity is also winding down. However, this storm isn’t being steered out of Southcentral, and to completely end the chances for rain and clear the clouds, we’d need high pressure to move in, and that isn’t happening until after Labor Day Weekend. So what does that leave us?....well, a mixed bag.

If you’re headed to Portage Valley, Whittier, or across Prince William Sound this weekend, be prepared for rain especially through Saturday midday and again Sunday night into Monday.

If your plans take you to the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, or the Mat-Su, plan for isolated showers especially Sunday into Monday. Most of the shower activity will be near the mountains.

Temperatures will hold about where they’ve been, in the upper 50s and low 60s during the day and into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Just remember, while some rain is likely over the next three days, we’ll actually see more hours that are dry, than wet. So keep the rain gear close by just in case, but otherwise enjoy the sun breaks and have a great and safe holiday weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

