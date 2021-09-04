Advertisement

A mixed bag of sun and showers this Labor Day weekend

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Friday evening weather udpate.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From rain to sun and back again, we’re seeing a mixed bag of weather across Southcentral.

The storm that brought in the rain Wednesday and Thursday is slowly weakening which means the shower activity is also winding down. However, this storm isn’t being steered out of Southcentral, and to completely end the chances for rain and clear the clouds, we’d need high pressure to move in, and that isn’t happening until after Labor Day Weekend. So what does that leave us?....well, a mixed bag.

If you’re headed to Portage Valley, Whittier, or across Prince William Sound this weekend, be prepared for rain especially through Saturday midday and again Sunday night into Monday.

If your plans take you to the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, or the Mat-Su, plan for isolated showers especially Sunday into Monday. Most of the shower activity will be near the mountains.

Temperatures will hold about where they’ve been, in the upper 50s and low 60s during the day and into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Just remember, while some rain is likely over the next three days, we’ll actually see more hours that are dry, than wet. So keep the rain gear close by just in case, but otherwise enjoy the sun breaks and have a great and safe holiday weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID hospitalizations for third day
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Anchorage police are searching for 21-year-old Ravon Tanner, pictured here, who they say is a...
Anchorage police searching for person of interest in Spenard shooting
(File)
Aniak man faces attempted murder charges, troopers say