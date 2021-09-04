Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a woman was found dead inside a residence on the 5300-block of Arctic Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police say dispatch received a call around 8:30 a.m reporting the discovery.

“While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this death suspicious in nature,” police wrote in a community alert.

APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated incident and no one is outstanding.”

