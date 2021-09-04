Advertisement

Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood

APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated incident and no one is outstanding.”(Dave Leval/ Alaska's News Source)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a woman was found dead inside a residence on the 5300-block of Arctic Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police say dispatch received a call around 8:30 a.m reporting the discovery.

“While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this death suspicious in nature,” police wrote in a community alert.

APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated incident and no one is outstanding.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

