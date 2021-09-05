Advertisement

2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say

(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested two men for allegedly forcing a 28-year-old Anchorage woman into a vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in Sutton just north of Palmer.

Troopers say just before 9 p.m. reports came in of a kidnapping off North Chickaloon Way in Sutton.

According to an online dispatch, a caller said they saw two men force the woman into a vehicle and drive away. The caller is said to have followed the vehicle while still on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Police Department officers responded and found the vehicle outside the Sutton General Store, according to the online dispatch. The two men were arrested and the woman was found and said not to be seriously hurt.

The men were identified as Hunter Tamez, 27, from Palmer and Nathanael Albright, 37, from Anchorage.

Law enforcement says both men face kidnapping, robbery and assault charges. Troopers say Albright was additionally charged with misconduct involving weapons.

