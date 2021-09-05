Advertisement

7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
This file photo shows river otters swimming in Anchorage, Alaska.
Fish and Game asks public to be cautious after river otter bites child in Anchorage
Anchorage School District building.
Anchorage School District adjusts COVID-19 reporting in response to parent concerns

Latest News

Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California