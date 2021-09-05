Advertisement

Efforts to change the face of Taku Lake Skate Park

The Anchorage skate park that skaters in the community are raising money to renovate.
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Taku Lake Skate Park in Anchorage has seen far better days according to the community of skaters who frequent it during summer months. With some help from multiple organizations, the people who use it are trying to give it some serious renovations.

The efforts to renovate the park are coming from Blue and Gold Boardshop. In a post on Facebook, the owner there explained that the park has been in need of repair for over a decade.

Bryan Beachem has been a skater in Anchorage for most of his life and is involved with fundraising for the project. He explained the park is a good place for young people to hang out and enjoy the sport they have in common, but with it’s current state, the park has some downfalls.

“The ramps all kind of wobble a little bit. They’re super slippery on days like today with the rain out. It’s really dangerous,” Beachem said. “The metal ramps have been graffitied and kind of torn up. It’s been like this for a while now.”

The plan is to practically replace the park Beachem said. One of the most notable potential new additions is a full sized concrete bowl for the skaters.

They still need money to get the ball rolling here though according to Beachem.

“We’ve got a grant from the Tony Hawk Skate Park foundation. There is some money from the city. There’s an art auction going on the ninth at the Anchorage Brewing Company,” he said.

That auction will be featuring customized skateboards made by Blue and Gold Boardshop and will be online and in person.

What organizers are looking for the most help on is raising $40,000 for a matching grant from the Rasmusson Foundation Beachem said.

“So we’ll have $80,000 if we reach it. All money, all donations will still go to the park, but we’re really trying to reach that $40,000 mark so we can double our money and really pour some great things into this park,” he said.

Blue and Gold Boardshop said online that the $40,000 needs to be raised by the end of October.

