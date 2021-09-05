Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between canceled games and upsets, week four of the Alaska prep football season was a wild one. Highlights from this week’s game can be viewed above, and scores are listed below.
Week 4
Juneau 39, East 28
South 46, West 34
Valdez 66, Eielson 24
Colony 34, Wasilla 14
Redington 42, Monroe 20
Soldotna 48, Service 34
Houston 32, Kenai 2
Bartlett 14, Dimond 8
Eagle River 20, Palmer 13
