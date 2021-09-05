Advertisement

Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between canceled games and upsets, week four of the Alaska prep football season was a wild one. Highlights from this week’s game can be viewed above, and scores are listed below.

Week 4

Juneau 39, East 28

South 46, West 34

Valdez 66, Eielson 24

Colony 34, Wasilla 14

Redington 42, Monroe 20

Soldotna 48, Service 34

Houston 32, Kenai 2

Bartlett 14, Dimond 8

Eagle River 20, Palmer 13

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
This file photo shows river otters swimming in Anchorage, Alaska.
Fish and Game asks public to be cautious after river otter bites child in Anchorage
Anchorage School District building.
Anchorage School District adjusts COVID-19 reporting in response to parent concerns

Latest News

AK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
COVID-19 continues to impact high school football games
Teams prepare for the Seawolf Invitational, the first sporting event at the Alaska Airlines...
Sports return to UAA, but fans will need masks and social distancing to watch them
Sunrise on the Kenai River on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021.
Fishing Report: Silver salmon on the Kenai River
Anchorage Wolverines.
Anchorage Wolverines to play Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first time in exhibition game Sunday