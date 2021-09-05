Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between canceled games and upsets, week four of the Alaska prep football season was a wild one. Highlights from this week’s game can be viewed above, and scores are listed below.

Week 4

Juneau 39, East 28

South 46, West 34

Valdez 66, Eielson 24

Colony 34, Wasilla 14

Redington 42, Monroe 20

Soldotna 48, Service 34

Houston 32, Kenai 2

Bartlett 14, Dimond 8

Eagle River 20, Palmer 13

It was a Mat-su Matchup!

In a wet and wild game Colony 34 Wasilla 14@colonyhsknights @wasillawarriors pic.twitter.com/ddQ5hcQ3QD — Austin Sjong (@SjongAustin) September 3, 2021

