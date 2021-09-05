Showers stick around through the long weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and showers are expected to linger through the long weekend across Southcentral and Southeast. Most of Southcentral, including Anchorage and the Mat-Su, will see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Sunday afternoon with the chance of rain showers increasing by the evening hours. Showers likely for much of the day around Prince William Sound as well.

Southeast is looking at showers tonight and showers for Sunday. Most locations in Southeast were above normal for their rain totals for the month of August. Yakutat saw almost 5 inches of rain more than normal for August with an August 2021 total of 19.80 inches. Juneau received 8.62 inches of rain in August which is more than two inches above normal. For the year, Juneau has received more than 11 inches of rain above their normal.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.