Advertisement

Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage

By Taylor Clark and Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled following several passengers having to be removed for causing a disturbance on board.

Flight 109 was supposed to come straight from Seattle to Anchorage Saturday night, but it ended up having to make a stop in our state’s capital.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement, “before the flight departed Seattle, a group of guests was removed from the aircraft because of their disruptive behavior. Others in the party were allowed to continue onto Anchorage.”

In the air, at least one of the five remaining group members started to threaten the crew members and some other passengers.

The flight was diverted to Juneau, where the rest of the group was removed.

Alaska Airlines says the passengers removed in Juneau did not continue to an anchorage on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
This file photo shows river otters swimming in Anchorage, Alaska.
Fish and Game asks public to be cautious after river otter bites child in Anchorage
Anchorage School District building.
Anchorage School District adjusts COVID-19 reporting in response to parent concerns

Latest News

Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say
The Anchorage skate park that skaters in the community are raising money to renovate.
Efforts underway to change the face of Taku Lake Skate Park
More rain/clouds across southern Alaska
Saturday evening weather with Tracy