Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled following several passengers having to be removed for causing a disturbance on board.

Flight 109 was supposed to come straight from Seattle to Anchorage Saturday night, but it ended up having to make a stop in our state’s capital.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement, “before the flight departed Seattle, a group of guests was removed from the aircraft because of their disruptive behavior. Others in the party were allowed to continue onto Anchorage.”

In the air, at least one of the five remaining group members started to threaten the crew members and some other passengers.

The flight was diverted to Juneau, where the rest of the group was removed.

Alaska Airlines says the passengers removed in Juneau did not continue to an anchorage on an Alaska Airlines flight.

