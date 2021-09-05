Advertisement

West Valley sends a message at the Kodiak Invite

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak Invite cross country race featured four of the top five finishers in the 3200-meter championship race in 2020.

Emily Erickson continued her race win streak, winning her third race in a row. Erickson’s Dimond counterpart Jared Gardiner had his race win streak snapped but still put down a great time to get second place.

The winner of the boy’s race may look familiar and that is because Daniel Abramowicz is the reigning champion in the 3200-meter race.

The next big race on the schedule is the Palmer invite 5k on Sept. 11.

Top finishers in the girl’s race:

1. Emily Erickson, Dimond - 20:11.8

2. Gloria Bailey, West Valley - 20:26.3

3. Riga Grubis, West Valley - 20:59.9

4. Evely Wool, West Valley - 21:01.4

5. Avery Campbell, Dimond - 21:19.0

Top finishers in the boy’s race:

1. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley - 16:17.6

2. Jared Gardiner, Dimond - 16:32.9

3. Shane Fisher, West Valley - 16:44.1

4. Micah Fields, Kodiak - 17:03.0

5. Cirdan Conahme, West Valley - 17:11.2

Top teams in the girl’s division:

1. West Valley

2. Dimond

3. Kodiak

Top teams the boy’s division:

1. West Valley

2. Dimond

3. Kodiak

