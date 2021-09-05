West Valley sends a message at the Kodiak Invite
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak Invite cross country race featured four of the top five finishers in the 3200-meter championship race in 2020.
Emily Erickson continued her race win streak, winning her third race in a row. Erickson’s Dimond counterpart Jared Gardiner had his race win streak snapped but still put down a great time to get second place.
The winner of the boy’s race may look familiar and that is because Daniel Abramowicz is the reigning champion in the 3200-meter race.
The next big race on the schedule is the Palmer invite 5k on Sept. 11.
Top finishers in the girl’s race:
1. Emily Erickson, Dimond - 20:11.8
2. Gloria Bailey, West Valley - 20:26.3
3. Riga Grubis, West Valley - 20:59.9
4. Evely Wool, West Valley - 21:01.4
5. Avery Campbell, Dimond - 21:19.0
Top finishers in the boy’s race:
1. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley - 16:17.6
2. Jared Gardiner, Dimond - 16:32.9
3. Shane Fisher, West Valley - 16:44.1
4. Micah Fields, Kodiak - 17:03.0
5. Cirdan Conahme, West Valley - 17:11.2
Top teams in the girl’s division:
1. West Valley
2. Dimond
3. Kodiak
Top teams the boy’s division:
1. West Valley
2. Dimond
3. Kodiak
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.