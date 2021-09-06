Advertisement

Alaska House Finance Corporation to accept more rent relief applications

The application period will be open from Sept. 13 to Oct. 1
The sign outside the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's Family Investment Center.
The sign outside the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's Family Investment Center.(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House Finance Corporation will open another rent relief application period for Alaska tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the corporation announced that eligible Alaska renters can receive up to three months of rent and utility assistance. The application period begins Sept. 13 and ends on Oct. 1.

“Renters must apply for Alaska Housing Rent Relief; however, funding is provided directly to landlords and utility companies,” the announcement stated.

The corporation noted that renters currently receiving aid from the program will not be eligible for additional relief. The relief funds are not available for homeowners either due to federal restrictions.

To apply, visit the Alaska Housing Relief website.

