Advertisement

A bit of sun to finish the long weekend

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some clouds and very heavy rain in the Matanuska Valley today, Southcentral will see a few hints of sunshine to finish off the long weekend. But before Monday arrives, expect to see clouds and showers overnight once again.

Heavy rain fell in the Matanuska Valley on Sunday with Wasilla and Palmer both receiving more than an inch of rain. Palmer’s previous daily rainfall record for Sept. 5 was .61 inches of rain set in 2014 so the 1.03″ received as of 6:30 p.m. has already broken that record. More rain will likely be added to the daily total.

That heavy rain along with the chance of more rain tonight has spurred a Flood Advisory for the Matanuska Valley until 2 a.m. Monday. The heavy rain could cause small streams to rise quickly and poorly drained urban areas could see standing water.

After the overnight rain, Southcentral will see a few breaks in the clouds by Monday evening to finish off the long weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say

Latest News

There have been more than 55 small aftershocks in the past 24 hours.
More than 55 aftershocks follow Southeast earthquake
Decreasing clouds expected for Monday
Sunday evening Wx with Tracy
Alaska's weather source brings you the latest weather.
Showers stick around through the long weekend
More rain/clouds across southern Alaska
Saturday evening weather with Tracy