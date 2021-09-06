A bit of sun to finish the long weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some clouds and very heavy rain in the Matanuska Valley today, Southcentral will see a few hints of sunshine to finish off the long weekend. But before Monday arrives, expect to see clouds and showers overnight once again.

Heavy rain fell in the Matanuska Valley on Sunday with Wasilla and Palmer both receiving more than an inch of rain. Palmer’s previous daily rainfall record for Sept. 5 was .61 inches of rain set in 2014 so the 1.03″ received as of 6:30 p.m. has already broken that record. More rain will likely be added to the daily total.

That heavy rain along with the chance of more rain tonight has spurred a Flood Advisory for the Matanuska Valley until 2 a.m. Monday. The heavy rain could cause small streams to rise quickly and poorly drained urban areas could see standing water.

After the overnight rain, Southcentral will see a few breaks in the clouds by Monday evening to finish off the long weekend.

