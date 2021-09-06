Court documents give more insight about the man charged in the Lana Court shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Justin Constantine should not have been with his girlfriend before his Sept. 3 arrest in which an Anchorage Police officer was wounded when another officer’s gun while they tried to take Constantine into custody, according to charging documents. Moving forward, investigators are trying to find out how the gun fired.

Charging documents claim 29-year-old Constantine had a domestic violence restraining order against him that remains in effect until Sept. 10, 2021. It includes no contact with the girlfriend. The paperwork shows she filed the complaint.

The new information came as Constantine did not appear at his Sept. 5 arraignment for what the judge said was a “medical reason” but did not elaborate.

Police arrested Constantine after he returned to a duplex in the 4100 block of Lana Court. Police said they had looked for Constantine after he fired a gun several times outside the home after the woman who lives there told him to leave.

Charging documents said the woman became upset after Constantine disrespected the woman’s sister — who Constantine is said to be dating. The documents also claim the two drank rum all day.

Constantine, according to the documents, threatened to shoot the woman who lived in the duplex after she told him to leave.

Constantine did not have a gun on him when the police arrested him.

Police said neighbors told them Constantine appeared to be drunk. The charging documents said Constantine could not remember anything past Sept. 1, two days before his arrest.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.