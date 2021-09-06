Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for 1,700 self-employed Alaskans

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal COVID-19 unemployment programs ended on Monday, including one that helped roughly 1,700 Alaskans.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided benefits to people who are not typically covered by the state: self-employed Alaskans and gig workers.

Those Alaskans are no longer eligible for any unemployment benefits, said Patsy Westcott, the director of the Division of Employment and Trainee Services. She strongly encouraged impacted Alaskans to look for assistance from the state if they need help finding work or retraining if the pandemic has affected their old occupation.

Another program ended on Sept. 4 that extended the period Alaskans were eligible for federal benefits. Under state law, workers can receive help for a maximum of 26 weeks, but during the pandemic there was an extra 13 weeks of benefits available.

According to the latest data, around 7,000 Alaskans were filing for regular unemployment benefits, Westcott said. There were another roughly 8,900 Alaskans filing for the extended weeks of benefits.

Despite that program ending, unemployed Alaskans could transition to another program for extended benefits. Alaskans qualify for a total of 39 weeks of help because the state continues to see high unemployment.

The federal government pays for 50% of those extra 13 weeks of benefits during a high unemployment period.

Analysts with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development expect Alaska will keep qualifying for those extended benefit weeks for “several more months” until the unemployment rate drops, Westcott said.

If an Alaskan completely exhausts their benefits, including for the extra 13 weeks, they are no longer eligible for assistance, Westcott added. She explained the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund remains “solvent” despite the added pandemic pressure.

Unemployed Alaskans are eligible for a maximum of $370 per week, but the average amount received is closer to $275 per recipient each week. The Legislature approved supplemental benefits for Alaskans with dependents until that program ended in April.

Westcott said filers will need to be actively looking for jobs and available to work to receive benefits, a requirement that had been suspended during the pandemic until last fall. She explained that there are some other restrictions for filers:

The filer has to be unemployed through no fault of their own. A filer is not eligible for benefits if they quit their job without cause or were fired due to misconduct.

They need to have earned $2,500 during the “base period.” For filers on Monday, that’s between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. That $2,500 must have been earned over at least two quarters and not just over one three-month period.

If a filer is making unemployment claims over back-to-back years, they must have earned over eight times what they’re claiming in weekly benefits. As an example, Westcott said if someone is claiming $100 per week in benefits, they need to have earned at least $800 over the past year.

The latest data from the state Labor Department shows Alaska’s economy is rebounding but unevenly. Neal Fried, an economist with the department, said the construction industry has almost completely recovered while the oil and gas industry and the hospitality sector are still struggling.

In May, the state declined an extra $300 per week in supplemental benefits from the federal government that would have been available through Monday. Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter suggested at the time that decision was made to encourage Alaskans to rejoin the workforce.

“As Alaska’s economy opens up, employers are posting a wide range of job opportunities and workers are needed,” she said.

Those enhanced federal benefits ended across the U.S. on Labor Day. Studies by national news organizations, including NPR, found little difference in unemployment rates between states that continued to receive those supplemental benefits and those that declined them.

