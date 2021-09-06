Advertisement

More than 55 aftershocks follow Southeast earthquake

There have been more than 55 small aftershocks in the past 24 hours.
There have been more than 55 small aftershocks in the past 24 hours.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 55 small earthquakes have been tallied in the past 24-hours following a M4.1 earthquake in the northern Panhandle, about 35 to 40 miles north of Yakutat.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says they believe these are aftershocks of the M4.1 quake. Though it’s unusual to get aftershocks for an earthquake that size, they said it wasn’t out of the question.

They will continue to analyze the small quakes which have ranged from M1.1 to M3.5, but said the frequency of the shakers is diminishing which gives them more confidence these are aftershocks.

Two earthquakes occurred within a minute of each other in the area: M3.2 at 5:26 p.m. Saturday and M4.1 at 5:27 p.m. Saturday. The first quake was 35 miles north of Yakutat and the second was 38 miles north of Yakutat.

Another series of smaller earthquakes has occurred during the same time frame around Icy Bay.

These small earthquakes are being recorded near the Malaspina Glacier. Though glaciers can sometimes create seismic signals, the Alaska Earthquake Center says this series of quakes have a definite tectonic movement to them.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage Police Department officer shot while responding to disturbance, police say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say

Latest News

Alaska's weather source brings you the latest weather.
A bit of sun to finish the long weekend
Decreasing clouds expected for Monday
Sunday evening Wx with Tracy
Alaska's weather source brings you the latest weather.
Showers stick around through the long weekend
More rain/clouds across southern Alaska
Saturday evening weather with Tracy