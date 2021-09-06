More than 55 aftershocks follow Southeast earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 55 small earthquakes have been tallied in the past 24-hours following a M4.1 earthquake in the northern Panhandle, about 35 to 40 miles north of Yakutat.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says they believe these are aftershocks of the M4.1 quake. Though it’s unusual to get aftershocks for an earthquake that size, they said it wasn’t out of the question.

They will continue to analyze the small quakes which have ranged from M1.1 to M3.5, but said the frequency of the shakers is diminishing which gives them more confidence these are aftershocks.

Two earthquakes occurred within a minute of each other in the area: M3.2 at 5:26 p.m. Saturday and M4.1 at 5:27 p.m. Saturday. The first quake was 35 miles north of Yakutat and the second was 38 miles north of Yakutat.

Another series of smaller earthquakes has occurred during the same time frame around Icy Bay.

These small earthquakes are being recorded near the Malaspina Glacier. Though glaciers can sometimes create seismic signals, the Alaska Earthquake Center says this series of quakes have a definite tectonic movement to them.

