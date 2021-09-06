Partly sunny return for some across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet start to September for much of Southcentral as nearly an inch or more of rain has fallen. The highest amounts have occurred along coastal regions and the Matanuska Valley. While Anchorage has seen our fair share of rain as well, only three-quarters of an inch has fallen since the start of the month. Even with that being the case, it continues what has been a wet stretch of weather since the rain began in August. Finally, we are catching a break as lingering showers come to an end and the sun begins to shine through. With clouds already clearing, you’ll want to watch out for some areas of developing fog for the first part of the morning. Otherwise, expect fairly quiet conditions through the day and temperatures warming into the lower 60s. We’ll stay with some sunshine through Tuesday, with nearly identical temperatures.

Much of this week features drier weather across Southcentral, although a system moving in from the southwest Wednesday night will bring another shot for showers. While this will be the case, expect lighter rainfall amounts across the region. The showers are expected to taper off into Thursday, with cooler weather filtering in. By week’s end, it’s possible that not only will we see mostly cloudy skies, but that temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 50s as the journey into fall continues.

Meanwhile, Southeast will see light rain today with the return to widespread heavier rain through the week. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain on average looks likely through the end of the week, with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful and happy Labor Day!

