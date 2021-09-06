Tourism season ending provides brief relief to Downtown businesses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a very long summer for members of the service industry. Going into the season, many didn’t know if many tourists were going to come to Alaska this summer. When they did, another problem presented itself in a nationwide labor shortage that left businesses across the board short-handed.

Now the season is starting to wind down and businesses won’t have as many crowds of tourists to serve. It’s a mixed bag of emotions at places like the Kobuk in downtown Anchorage.

Co-owner, Deborah Bonito, said she’s been working with about 65% of her usual summer staffing levels. So she and her sister have been working the floor along with the employees they have almost every day.

“I’ve worked every day since my son’s birthday. Since mid-July,” Bonito said.

Granted, she said it’s not uncommon for her to be working the cash register and helping customers at her business which she said requires a more hands on approach.

Bonito said she’d rather have a summer with as many tourists as she saw rather than hardly any at all like in 2020. However, it’s been exhausting, and is somewhat looking forward to the snow coming and the visitors leaving.

“You know a business owner never wants to say that. You know, especially in Alaska because you got to get it while you can,” Bonito. “So we’re happy that it’s been a stronger than expected tourism season. But yeah, we’re a little wiped out as individuals.”

It’s a similar story at Humpy’s, one of the few downtown restaurants open seven days a week this summer said Operations Director Mike Middleton.

Even with open doors all week, he said the business has been operating with somewhere between 35 and 45% usual staffing levels.

He said they’re working with a core group of staff that’s been with the restaurant for years. Even though it was tough, he said they managed to pull off several record selling days at Humpy’s. After months of working really hard, he said the staff is almost used to it.

“Everyone was doing back to back doubles. You know, what we call in the industry a ‘clopen’ which is when you close and then open,” Middleton said. “We’re still busier than we would be. We are still short of staff. But it feels slow.”

Now with winter getting closer, one would think that they’d be getting ready to slow down. Bonito and Middleton said they will, but it won’t last very long.

“We do need a few more people because Kobuk is really the town’s Christmas shop,” Bonito said.

“In some ways it’s actually more exhausting because the off season is about creating stuff from scratch whereas the on season is just open the doors,” Middleton said.

So now these businesses and others like them will enjoy a brief moment of things slowing down. However as always, winter is going to bring different challenges for the next several months.

