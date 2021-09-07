Advertisement

Anchorage police identify officer whose weapon shot another officer in Lana Court altercation

Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to take a man into custody, an officer's gun was discharged and injured another officer.(Kim Daehnke/Alaska's News Source)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department identified the officer that shot another officer with their service weapon during an arrest last week in the University Area neighborhood.

Officer Ryan Nigh, who has served Anchorage police for three years, is the officer whose weapon was discharged Friday, according to a Nixle alert on Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what caused the weapon to fire.

“The injured officer is recovering well and has been moved out of ICU. We are grateful for the outpouring of community support,” said Chief Ken McCoy in the alert. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he continues to recover.”

The injured officer was wounded by Nigh’s firearm while attempting to arrest Justin Constantine following a disturbance on Lana Court.

