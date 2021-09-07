Break between storms brings dry, partly sunny weather Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The bright sunshine early Monday may have been a welcome sight after the heavy rain we saw late Sunday night! Most of Anchorage saw about a third of an inch of rain as storms moved in from the south. Rainfall totals were even higher in the Valley with parts of Wasilla getting more than an inch and a half.

In just the first six days of the month, Anchorage is already up to 0.79″ of rain, which is about a quarter of an inch above normal for this point in September. This month is however our wettest month of the year on average.

We won’t likely see any rain Tuesday as we’re in a break between storms. You can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

A storm will move in from the west Wednesday delivering rain first to the Kenai Peninsula mid-morning, followed by Anchorage and the Mat-Su Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will end in Anchorage by early Thursday afternoon, but we’ll continue to see chances for showers late Thursday and Friday before returning to dry conditions Saturday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

