Advertisement

Break between storms brings dry, partly sunny weather Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The bright sunshine early Monday may have been a welcome sight after the heavy rain we saw late Sunday night! Most of Anchorage saw about a third of an inch of rain as storms moved in from the south. Rainfall totals were even higher in the Valley with parts of Wasilla getting more than an inch and a half.

In just the first six days of the month, Anchorage is already up to 0.79″ of rain, which is about a quarter of an inch above normal for this point in September. This month is however our wettest month of the year on average.

We won’t likely see any rain Tuesday as we’re in a break between storms. You can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

A storm will move in from the west Wednesday delivering rain first to the Kenai Peninsula mid-morning, followed by Anchorage and the Mat-Su Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will end in Anchorage by early Thursday afternoon, but we’ll continue to see chances for showers late Thursday and Friday before returning to dry conditions Saturday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the McCarrey overpass
APD says they talked to everyone they believe is involved, and are saying this is an “isolated...
Suspicious death investigation underway in the Taku, Campbell neighborhood
APD investigate shooting at Lana Court in which an officer was wounded when another officer's...
Court documents give more insight about man charged in Lana Court shooting