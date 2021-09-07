Advertisement

Child run over by pickup truck after falling off its tailgate near Tok, troopers say

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A child died near Tok Monday after falling off the tailgate of a pickup truck and being run over, Alaska State Troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck transported the child to a clinic in Tok, but the child died before their arrival, according to an online dispatch.

Troopers said the driver was driving along a trail, near mile 1294 of the Alaska Highway, in search of firewood. The driver was traveling with five children who were seated on the tailgate of the pickup truck.

At some point during the drive, troopers said one of the children fell off the vehicle and was run over. The vehicle was traveling in reverse when it ran over the child, according to Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.

Troopers said the child’s family has been notified of their death, and noted that the child’s body is being sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save...
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save his life
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Juneau.
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for 1,700 self-employed Alaskans
There have been more than 55 small aftershocks in the past 24 hours.
More than 55 aftershocks follow Southeast earthquake

Latest News

Enstar on the importance of safe digging.
Getting ready to dig into the ground, call 811 first
Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage police identify officer whose weapon shot another officer in Lana Court altercation
Tuesday, September 7 Morning Weather
Tuesday, September 7 Morning Weather
The sign outside the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's Family Investment Center.
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation to accept more rent relief applications