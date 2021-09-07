Child run over by pickup truck after falling off its tailgate near Tok, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A child died near Tok Monday after falling off the tailgate of a pickup truck and being run over, Alaska State Troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck transported the child to a clinic in Tok, but the child died before their arrival, according to an online dispatch.

Troopers said the driver was driving along a trail, near mile 1294 of the Alaska Highway, in search of firewood. The driver was traveling with five children who were seated on the tailgate of the pickup truck.

At some point during the drive, troopers said one of the children fell off the vehicle and was run over. The vehicle was traveling in reverse when it ran over the child, according to Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.

Troopers said the child’s family has been notified of their death, and noted that the child’s body is being sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage.

