Dry today; active weather returns as weekend approaches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother Nature is granting an extension of the pleasant weather we saw yesterday, as more quiet and partly sunny weather is expected today. Much like Labor Day, today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, as well as temperatures warming near 60 degrees. It could even be slightly warmer in some spots, with the best shot of clearer skies near the coast. Hopefully, you take advantage of it, as clouds are set to slowly build in later tonight. This comes ahead of our next storm system that will bring the return to active and cooler weather by week’s end.

While the first week of September has been on the wetter side, the same can’t be said for our temperature trend. Through the first week of September, our average temperature is about three degrees above average, as temperatures have managed to overachieve slightly each day. This trend could be coming to an end, as the return of an active weather pattern this weekend draws in cooler air.

Through at least the end of the week, we’ll see daily highs climb near 60, with overnight lows fall into the 40s. We’ll see a glancing blow of some showers Wednesday evening for inland regions of Southcentral as a low moves east through the Gulf of Alaska. For those near the coast, more rain can be expected as the low passes by. We’ll dry out into Thursday, but only briefly as a chance for showers makes a return by the end of the week.

The best chance for rain looks to arrive for the weekend. It’s this system that will not only bring widespread rain into Sunday but also draw in cooler air. Afternoon highs through the start of next week will likely stay in the mid-50s, with overnight lows falling into the mid-40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

