Event to distribute backpacks and school supplies now has registry online

Volunteers with Jack and Jill of America, Anchorage Chapter stuff backpacks for children in need.
Volunteers with Jack and Jill of America, Anchorage Chapter stuff backpacks for children in need.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than a dozen young people and some of their parents rolled up their sleeves on Labor Day to help an event originally scheduled for the Northway Mall stay on track.

The Back to School Jam, organized by the Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators, was supposed to feature a backpack give away for as many as 800 people on Labor Day, but co-founder Roz’lyn Wyche said COVID-19 changed their plans.

Wyche said the group decided it wasn’t smart to have so many people congregate in one place, so they decided to ask for help stuffing the backpacks with a plan to deliver them to local schools next week. On Monday, youth volunteers filled more than 800 backpacks full of supplies.

Families who still need backpacks or school supplies for their children have until Sept. 13 to sign-up online or at the organization’s Facebook page. Wyche said individual backpacks with children’s names should be delivered to their schools by mid next week.

