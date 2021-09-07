Advertisement

Getting ready to dig into the ground, call 811 first

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ENSTAR Natural Gas Company reminds people to call ahead of any groud-digging projects to ensure the safety of gas lines below ground.

ENSTAR officials said calling 811 before breaking ground can not only save time, but money as well. It’s a free service and is required by state law.

According to Lindsay Hobson, director of corporate resources and communications, ENSTAR’s gas lines have been hit more than 100 times this year. Hobson said it can set a homeowner back at least $1,000, and noted there’s a risk of gas escaping if someone hits a gas line.

“It’s not just when you have a big excavation project, it’s anytime you have a project where you are disturbing that ground, so pulling something out, installing something, always give us a call and when in doubt you can always give us a call and we’ll be there,” said Hobson.

After dialing 811, Hobson said ENSTAR units respond within 2 days or less to mark or locate any nearby gas lines.

