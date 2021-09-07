Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save...
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save his life
2 men arrested after kidnapping a woman in Sutton, troopers say
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Juneau.
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for 1,700 self-employed Alaskans
There have been more than 55 small aftershocks in the past 24 hours.
More than 55 aftershocks follow Southeast earthquake

Latest News

The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law