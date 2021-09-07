Advertisement

Wolverines finalize plans for temporary home rink as they wait on the Sullivan Arena

Anchorage Wolverines
Anchorage Wolverines(Austin Sjong)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wolverines junior hockey team will have to put their plans to play at the Sullivan Arena on ice as the arena continue to serve as a homeless shelter. The Wolverines will play their first home series against the Springfield Junior Blues on Oct. 15 and 16.

“Figuring out the rink situation is a massive challenge,” said Wolverines President Kai Binkley Sims. “We’re disappointed we’re not probably (going) to be playing at the Sullivan for our first few games.”

Binkley Sims added they are finalizing plans to play somewhere else locally while they wait to move into the Sullivan Arena. Over the holiday weekend, the Wolverines held two scrimmages against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Royal Business Systems Ice Center and saw over 500 fans attend both games.

The games served as the franchise’s first chance to run through what a weekend series will look like when the season begins.

“This was definitely a good practice run on and off the ice,” Binkley Sims said. “We had a lot of logistics to take care of in terms of getting a visiting team in town.”

The hockey team’s return to the Sullivan Arena hinges on a winter shelter plan agreed upon by the Anchorage Assembly and the mayor’s office. A draft of the shelter plan is expected to be presented to the assembly on Sept. 14 followed by the final plan on Oct. 1.

Before the regular season, the Wolverines will have to cut their roster down to 23 players from 27 in the preseason. Their regular season begins on Sept. 24 in Minnesota when they face off against the Magicians.

