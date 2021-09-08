Athlete of the Week: Dimond running duo of Jared Gardiner and Emily Erickson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dimond High School cross-country runners Jared Gardiner and Emily Erickson have been a step ahead of the competition winning a combined five races so far this season.

“It’s been really fun seeing how much I’ve improved since last year,” Gardiner said. “I never thought I’d win a cross-country meet.”

The duo began the year with victories at the Big 8 XC Invitational and Ted Mckenney Invitational. Over the Labor Day weekend, Dimond ran in the Kodiak Invitational, where Erickson won the girl’s race and Gardiner took second in the boy’s race.

“It’s exciting to see all my hard work pay off,” Erickson said.

Head Coach Nate Normandin said it’s unique to have two runners with a strong chance to win individual state championships. While they both excel at running, Normandin said they excel in the classroom as well.

