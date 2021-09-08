Cooler weather to slowly spill into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may not feel like it now, but a true taste of the crisp fall air is just around the corner. A trough that has been situated to the northwest for most of this week will open the door for cooler air to be filtered into Southcentral in the coming days.

Just to the south of the trough is a storm moving just south of the Aleutians. This low will bring widespread heavy rain to the eastern Aleutians through the day as it begins to journey into the Gulf of Alaska. As it pulls off to the east it will open the door for increasing clouds across Southcentral and a chance for some evening showers. Typical for storms of this nature, we’ll see the greatest chance for rain along the coast with areas further inland seeing isolated showers. As the low tracks to our south, it’ll tap into some cooler air with highs the next few days struggling to break 60 degrees.

We look to dry out into Thursday for inland regions with just overcast skies staying with us. Coastal regions of Southcentral will continue to hold onto rain, with the Panhandle also seeing some rain returning from Thursday into Friday. This system will bring widespread heavy rain and winds to portions of the Southeast for the end of the week. It’s possible some locations could see up to 2 inches of rain by the weekend.

As for cooler weather, a secondary storm looks to arrive for the weekend. It’s this system that will bring the return to widespread rain, winds and cooler conditions. As the low pulls into the region, it’ll tap into the cooler air of the trough leading to highs in the low- to mid-50s as early as Sunday. While it’s too early to determine rainfall amounts, this system looks to have plenty of moisture associated with it, meaning typical rainy locations along the coast and western Susitna Valley will likely see the most rain.

It’s possible that by Tuesday next week, temperatures could struggle to break 55 degrees. Fall is certainly here and while some warm days can still be expected, the trend over the next month features cooler weather returning to the state.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

