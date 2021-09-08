Dispatch centers across Alaska see increased misdials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dispatch centers across Alaska are seeing an increase in calls, but not for emergency services. Instead, they’re seeing an increase in people accidentally dialing 9-1-1.

For example, Captain Rick Roberts with the Alaska State Troopers said the dispatch center in Fairbanks recently received 37 misdialed calls within a single, 24-hour period, costing precious time and resources.

“If somebody accidentally calls 911 and then disconnects the phone, we don’t know if that’s a domestic violence where the call was terminated or a car crash or some other emergency where the call was terminated, and so we have to determine whether or not the emergency exists which takes dispatch resources and will eventually take trooper resources to investigate and vet that call out,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said the accidental calls to emergency responders seem to have a lot to do with technology advancing.

“It happens, right? ... Our smart phones and smart watches have a series of buttons, or if you push and hold something too long, its calls 911 for you and sometimes that accidently happens,” he said.

If someone ends up unintentionally calling 9-1-1, and there is no emergency, they should stay on the line and explain to the dispatcher that it was an accident and answer any questions they might have.

“The dispatcher is going to ask you where your emergency is and what the nature of your emergency is, and if you tell them where you’re at and what’s going on that it was an accidental dial, what other circumstances, they may ask you some verifying information so that they know they’re talking to a real person,” Roberts said.

Roberts also recommends teaching children about the proper uses for 9-1-1 and to keep in mind that older phones can often still dial 9-1-1 even if the cellular service is disabled, though that’s not a dependable route if someone is trying to reach emergency services.

