Fall rainstorms are coming

A succession of storms will affect the state through the week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is expected in southcentral as early as Wednesday morning. And another large low pressure system will arrive by Thursday. Impacts from these systems will be a combination of rain and strong winds along coastal locations.

The Kobuk and Koyukuk rivers in northwest Alaska are likely to see rapid rises as a result of the rainfall this week. Residents and recreationists should watch for high water.

Hot spot was Skagway at 66 degrees and the cold spot went to several locations that dropped to 30 degrees, Eagle, Gulkana and Point Lay.

