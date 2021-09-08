Providence restricts visitation for patients due to rising COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People are no longer allowed to visit most adult patients at the Providence Alaska Medical Center, other than for a couple of exceptions, following a change in policy due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Anchorage.

The hospital transitioned back to visitation level red on Monday mainly because of recent case counts, but Mikal Canfield, a spokesperson for the hospital, said other factors played a role in the change.

“There’s a number of factors that go into it,” he said. “There’s staffing issues and things like that.”

Canfield was unable to offer more details on the factors behind the decision, but he added that patient-acquired infections were not one of the reasons the hospital restricted visitations.

According to the hospital’s system for allowing visitation, under level red, visitors are not allowed for most adult patients but one parent or guardian is allowed for patients under 18 years old. Additionally, patients in the hospital for maternity services are allowed one care partner, and surgery patients are allowed one care partner if they have had a negative COVID-19 test.

Providence’s visitation guidelines state that there are two exceptions to allow someone to visit a patient.

A patient’s care team may make exceptions if a visitor is critical to physical or emotional care during an appointment.

Patients at end of life may have up to one additional visitor at a time (two visitors max).

Providence had previously been on level red for much of 2020, which led people to protest outside the hospital to visit their loved ones last year.

The hospital stayed on level red for a while, then went to the orange level on April 1 and dropped again to yellow on April 22. The transition provided less restrictive adult patient visitations that allowed one to two people, depending on the adult patient’s medical status.

The visitation level maintained at yellow until a surge of cases overtook Alaska this summer, forcing the hospital into level orange on Aug. 9. At level orange, adult patients were only allowed one or no visitations at all for specific situations.

Alaska’s News Source also reached out to Alaska Regional Hospital for an update on its visitation policy, but did not hear back before the time of publication.

