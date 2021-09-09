Advertisement

Active weather pattern brings fall rain

Brooks Range peaks could get a dusting of snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several potent storm systems spell out a cloudy, rainy stretch of weather for the state in the coming days.

Southeast Alaska will see the largest low pressure system and its impacts Friday and Saturday. This is a time of year that the state sees a succession of fall storms, many containing remnants of tropical systems loaded with moisture. Petersburg recorded 1.25 inches of rain Tuesday, and Juneau had .26″

West and northwest regions will see low pressure systems approach from the west, also bringing rain and gusty winds as they pass by.

The hot spot today was Eagle, with the airport reporting 67 degrees. That is a nice fall temperature. The cold spot on Wednesday went to Gulkana, where you could see your breath in the early part of the day, as it hit 29 degrees for the low.

