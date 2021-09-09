Advertisement

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel, too, has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
The seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska requests 473 out-of-state health care workers as COVID-19 strains hospitals
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
COVID-19.
Alaska sets new record with 186 COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
An Anchorage woman taking her dog for a walk along the Fish Creek Trail in Spenard.
Artists wanted for Fish Creek Trail art and storytelling installment
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm