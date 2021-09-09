Anchor Point man indicted for attempted murder in shooting that injured trooper

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchor Point man accused of shooting an Alaska State Trooper last month and igniting a manhunt that lasted almost a day has been indicted on charges including attempted murder.

The Alaska Department of Law said in a press release Thursday that 60-year-old Bret Herrick of Anchor Point was indicted by a Kenai grand jury on one count of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree escape.

Herrick was arrested on Aug. 24 and later charged after authorities searched for him in the small Kenai Peninsula community of Anchor Point throughout the night. He is accused of firing a handgun at a Trooper Bruce Brueggeman when the officer attempted to arrest Herrick on outstanding warrants at the Warehouse, a store in the downtown area of Anchor Point.

Charging documents say that Herrick allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, fired five times at Brueggeman and ran away with his weapon.

Officials say Bruggeman fired back, but was injured and was taken to the hospital. Herrick allegedly fled on foot, and was later found near his Anchor Point home.

The nearby Chapman School was initially put on lock down during the incident. As the search for Herrick extended into the night of Aug. 23 and early morning the next day the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District canceled school on Aug. 24 along with bus routes for students in the area who attended school in Ninilchik or Homer.

According to the Department of Law, Herrick could face a maximum sentence of more than 99 years if convicted. His bail has been set at a $750,000 cash performance bond plus a $250,000 cash appearance bond and a third-party custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in Kenai Superior Court on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.