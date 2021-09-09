Anchorage man killed in South Dakota highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old Anchorage man was killed while walking along a highway near Harrisburg on Saturday.

The agency said Bret Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night after being struck by a 2009 Chevy Equinox on Highway 115.

The driver was not injured in the crash, the agency said, and noted that no charges are pending.

Following the initial investigation, law enforcement said Butcher was walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel when he was struck.

The agency said the crash is an ongoing investigation.

