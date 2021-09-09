Advertisement

Artists wanted for Fish Creek Trail art and storytelling installment

An Anchorage woman taking her dog for a walk along the Fish Creek Trail in Spenard.
An Anchorage woman taking her dog for a walk along the Fish Creek Trail in Spenard.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the last few years, members of the community in Spenard have been working together to get the Fish Creek Trail resurfaced and lighting installments put in place. Now, NeighborWorks Alaska along with several other agencies, is looking for local artists to help with several art and history installations to brighten up the trail even more.

Lindsey Hajduk, the director of community engagement for NeighborWorks Alaska, said the project is called Stories of Fish Creek. They want people to submit pieces of art that will showcase the history of Spenard and the Anchorage area.

They are looking for people to submit concept designs that could fit on a two-dimensional panel. Hajduk said that could be poems, written words, paintings or drawings. The submissions are going to be printed on panels to be displayed along the trail — so no statues or sculptures.

“This is an opportunity to leave a mark on an important piece of Spenard,” Hajduk said. “The Fish Creek Trail connects us and this is an opportunity for local artists to be celebrated. Not only for their work but for the stories and images that they can share.”

Hajduk said the recent years of work that went into making the trail more appealing will give the artists’ work more eyes as well. Data from Neighborworks Alaska shows that since the work was completed, the trail doubled in use. In the days between April and May 2017, about 700 people used the trail a day. In 2020, it was around 1,450 on average.

“So our community worked really hard over the last few years to get it all resurfaced and repaved. So now it’s a beautiful trail that is something that our community wants to celebrate,” Hajduk said. “And bringing arts, culture, and stories will do that. While celebrating the quirkiness that is Spenard and the history that we have.”

Interested artists can submit their ideas and read more about the format specifications through this online call for artists. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17, and chosen artists get a $1,000 stipend for their work.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
The seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska requests 473 out-of-state health care workers as COVID-19 strains hospitals
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
COVID-19.
Alaska sets new record with 186 COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration announce the members of the Anchorage Economic...
Bronson administration announces members of Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Committee
The Anchorage School District says it's looking for more employees to help keep classrooms open.
Impacts of Anchorage School District labor shortage hit the classroom and more