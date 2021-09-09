Artists wanted for Fish Creek Trail art and storytelling installment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the last few years, members of the community in Spenard have been working together to get the Fish Creek Trail resurfaced and lighting installments put in place. Now, NeighborWorks Alaska along with several other agencies, is looking for local artists to help with several art and history installations to brighten up the trail even more.

Lindsey Hajduk, the director of community engagement for NeighborWorks Alaska, said the project is called Stories of Fish Creek. They want people to submit pieces of art that will showcase the history of Spenard and the Anchorage area.

They are looking for people to submit concept designs that could fit on a two-dimensional panel. Hajduk said that could be poems, written words, paintings or drawings. The submissions are going to be printed on panels to be displayed along the trail — so no statues or sculptures.

“This is an opportunity to leave a mark on an important piece of Spenard,” Hajduk said. “The Fish Creek Trail connects us and this is an opportunity for local artists to be celebrated. Not only for their work but for the stories and images that they can share.”

Hajduk said the recent years of work that went into making the trail more appealing will give the artists’ work more eyes as well. Data from Neighborworks Alaska shows that since the work was completed, the trail doubled in use. In the days between April and May 2017, about 700 people used the trail a day. In 2020, it was around 1,450 on average.

“So our community worked really hard over the last few years to get it all resurfaced and repaved. So now it’s a beautiful trail that is something that our community wants to celebrate,” Hajduk said. “And bringing arts, culture, and stories will do that. While celebrating the quirkiness that is Spenard and the history that we have.”

Interested artists can submit their ideas and read more about the format specifications through this online call for artists. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17, and chosen artists get a $1,000 stipend for their work.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.