Bronson administration announces members of Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Committee

Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration announce the members of the Anchorage Economic...
Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration announce the members of the Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Committee at a Sept. 8, 2021 press conference at Anchorage City Hall.(Robert McNeily)
By Robert McNeily
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has moved forward with developing the Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Committee, which will help guide the Anchorage Community Development Authority.

He announced the people who will serve on the 13-member committee during a press conference in Anchorage on Wednesday. They are:

Paul Landes, Senior Vice President, Consumer Services, GCI

Shawn Williams, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategy, Pacific Dataport, inc.

Caren I. Mathis, Sr. Principal Strategic Planner/Senior Project Manager, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation

Bill Popp, President and CEO, Alaska Economic Development Council

Julie Anderson, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Commerce and Economic Development

Bill Taylor, President and Founder, Colony Builders, Inc.

Evelyn Rousso, Associate Principal, MCG Explore Design

Alan Erickson, Chief Technology Officer, Covid Secure App

David Hoffman, Owner, Craig Taylor Equipment

Jim Szczesniak, Airport Director, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Lori Brewer, President, Cafe D’arte Alaska

Hugh Ashlock, President, Dimond Center Holdings LLC.

Mike Robbins will serve as the Anchorage Community Development Authority’s executive director, and will chair the committee. The committee is expecting developers to invest nearly $400 million in private funds for shovel ready projects. They see construction beginning on four major downtown developments within the next 12 to 13 months, but declined to further comment on the nature of those projects.

The mayor added that the development will include commercial and housing projects. Robbins mentioned that tourism was key to restarting Anchorage’s economic engine.

“We are focused on the tourist industry,” he said. “Our biggest untapped resource here which was proved to us this summer, is that we have a huge market. Anchorage has always been seen as a stopover destination and I think this summer we proved that Anchorage isn’t a stopover. Anchorage is a destination ... we want to people to stay in Anchorage for five to seven days ... that’s what benefits our businesses and our restaurants.”

The committee’s first report to the mayor’s office is due by January 2022.

More information on the Anchorage Economic Recovery and Diversification Advisory Committee or the development authority can be found at www.acda.net.

