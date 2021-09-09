Fall rain, cooler temperatures remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - September is living up to the title of the wettest month for Anchorage, as only one day this month has featured dry conditions. This trend is continuing today as lingering showers continue across Southcentral, with rain occurring for coastal regions of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Inland regions of Southcentral remain far enough from the low pressure to our south, that drier weather and peeks of sunshine will carry us through the day. Meanwhile, for those along the coast, overcast skies and up to half an inch of rain can be expected into the evening. While some localized heavier amounts can be expected, the heaviest rain isn’t expected to affect coastal regions until tonight. It’s here where Whittier and Portage Valley could easily see over an inch and a half of rain.

The system responsible for the rain continues to move east through the Gulf of Alaska, keeping the active, fall-weather pattern with us. As it pushes east, widespread rain and winds are expected to return to the panhandle into the night. This will open the door for a brief dry period for most of Southcentral before passing showers build in for Friday.

The start of the weekend is shaping up to be dry with partly sunny skies. You’ll want to enjoy it, as the activity once again ramps up into next week. Another low will move into the region leading to widespread rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions by Sunday evening. This system will tap into cooler air and bring the high of many locations across Southcentral into the low- to mid-50s through the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

