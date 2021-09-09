Man dies in deadly single-vehicle rollover near Fairbanks, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 28-year-old Fairbanks man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover along Old Nenana Highway in the Ester community outside of Fairbanks.

Kyle Lawson is the man who died in the crash, according to an online dispatch from Alaska State Trooper, and notes that he was declared dead at the scene.

Around 11:30 a.m. that day, troopers in Fairbanks were notified about the crash, which is said to have occurred about 2 miles away from the Parks Highway intersection.

The dispatch said troopers, local firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

Following an initial investigation, troopers said Lawson, who was driving a commercial vehicle hauling water, overturned on a turn causing the vehicle to roll “several times.”

The dispatch states that Lawson’s family has been notified of his death, and the crash is an ongoing investigation.

