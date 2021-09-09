Advertisement

Man dies in deadly single-vehicle rollover near Fairbanks, troopers say

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 28-year-old Fairbanks man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover along Old Nenana Highway in the Ester community outside of Fairbanks.

Kyle Lawson is the man who died in the crash, according to an online dispatch from Alaska State Trooper, and notes that he was declared dead at the scene.

Around 11:30 a.m. that day, troopers in Fairbanks were notified about the crash, which is said to have occurred about 2 miles away from the Parks Highway intersection.

The dispatch said troopers, local firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

Following an initial investigation, troopers said Lawson, who was driving a commercial vehicle hauling water, overturned on a turn causing the vehicle to roll “several times.”

The dispatch states that Lawson’s family has been notified of his death, and the crash is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
The seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska requests 473 out-of-state health care workers as COVID-19 strains hospitals
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
COVID-19.
Alaska sets new record with 186 COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Thursday, September 9 Morning Weather
Thursday, September 9 Morning Weather
This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows ice forming on pipelines built near the Colville-Delta 5, or as...
US to reevaluate review of Alaska petroleum reserve
An Anchorage woman taking her dog for a walk along the Fish Creek Trail in Spenard.
Artists wanted for Fish Creek Trail art and storytelling installment
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park