Piece of Twin Towers steel carries legacy of resilience in Alaska fire station

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 20 years ago, the world and Alaskans watched live as fire, smoke and debris billowed from Tower 1 of the World Trade Center, and as, minutes later, a second plane crashed into Tower 2. The gravity of the situation sank stomachs and hearts, as just about an hour later, Tower 2 collapsed in just 10 seconds, followed about 30 minutes later by the first tower.

In Fairbanks, Alaska, it was 4:45 a.m. when the first plane struck. Firefighter Dan Grimes was awakened, like many, by a phone call.

“You need to go turn on the TV right now,” he recalls being told.

He watched, in shock as the first tower collapsed live.

“There was just that moment of realization,” Grimes told Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday. “I was not initially in firefighter mode, I was in shock. But when that first tower fell, I just had this sickening feeling in the pit of my stomach.”

He realized not only that civilians were trapped, but “how many people had to be there, trying to help and trying to save lives.”

By the end of the day, Grimes and other firefighters gathered, sharing a moment of grief, and finding strength in each other.

“They call that survivors’ guilt. That moment when you realize there’s nothing you can do to help those who need it, and you know they need it,” Grimes said. “And that day, we knew just how incredibly real those events were and how badly the department and the people of New York were hurting.”

In 2021, a piece of the World Trade Center occupies part of a counter in the day room at Central Emergency Services Fire Station 1 in Soldotna, Alaska. The chunk of I-beam steel sits about two feet tall, and a foot wide and deep. A bolt connected to the beam is bent. The piece has the patina of age — dull and rust-colored, but in this case, terror, trauma and fire are the cause.

It’s one of about 2,600 pieces of debris from the buildings and rubble that the New York and New Jersey Port Authority gave to agencies and groups that promised to put them on public display. Now Deputy Chief Grimes finds himself one of the collective caretakers of the piece of history, a reminder of the sacrifice given by so many first responders that day.

Grimes was not a member of the Central Emergency Services fire and EMS service area when the process to bring a piece of world history to Soldotna, began. The former chief, Chris Mokracek, started the effort, and the Firefighters’ Association fronted the shipping costs — the only cost to receive the piece. Grimes emphasizes the importance of remembering what happened that day, even if it will be remembered differently by generations to come.

“It sits in our day room in the fire station where we bring in tours and groups so that they can see it, we can talk about it, and it’s something that we can quickly reference,” Grimes said. “We have the idea to incorporate this into a new fire station,” he said, describing how badly the department needs a new one as call volume has increased exponentially over the years. “We have an idea of placing it into the new one as a real foundational piece, so that the new generations, as they use that fire station over the next 40 years, will have something that we can bring people in and we can talk to people about (it) and can display. So it would be something into the design of the building, but something (that) can be easily seen, touched, felt.”

Those future generations are already entering the fire service. Grimes recalled a volunteer training session recently in which four people in attendance were born after 9/11. Now well on their way into adulthood, and perhaps a career in firefighting, the events of Sept. 11, 2001 have a different meaning for those who lived through that day at different stages in their lives and careers.

“Some remember their parents’ reaction but of course had no reaction or memory of their own,” Grimes said, “and that’s going to become more and more common. I guarantee that my generation of firefighters — I’m 50 years old — we were deeply affected and moved.”

Grimes says the promise to “never forget” those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks is a promise that was taken on by his generation of firefighters, and it’s not something they can force upon the next generation.

“That’s not an expectation I can place on someone else. That’s not something I can ask of other firefighters,” Grimes said. “They have their own remembrances and they’re going to have their own memorials and things that will matter to them throughout their career and that’s OK. It’s a burden and it’s a heavy one at times, and we’re committed to it but that doesn’t mean we should foist that weight on someone else.”

The attacks sparked a groundswell of support for firefighters and other first responders in the days, months and years to come. Grimes said it also sparked a resurgence in the brotherhood of firefighters, and the development of the incident command system, the cooperation of emergency response agencies with one another.

“The bond between law enforcement and the fire departments, those other agencies, that mutual aid that we provide for each other only strengthened after that, realizing that that was an all-hands-on-deck event and that we all have the potential to have those all-hands-on-deck type of moment.”

Two decades after that dark day in history, the Middle East war it sparked has just ended. The accused plotters of the attacks are still going through the U.S. legal system. The unity and patriotism of the days following Sept. 11, 2001 might seem far from the country people see today. But Grimes sees hope.

“When I see this, I see that it’s bent and damaged, but it’s here and it’s a living, breathing piece of memories of those that we lost, and it’s really a symbol of the strength and the resolve, because it’s not just about the steel, but it’s about the men and women that put this back together, that mended the country after that,” he said. “That to me is a big part of why we have this piece of steel, is to represent not just the memories of the horrific events that happened and those that we lost, but the fact that we have resolve, we have strength. We’re a country that has always bounced back, that’s always stood up, stood tall, gathered ourselves in work and unity to get stronger. And to me, if we can share that message with people over something like this, we’re in a great place.”

