Prep football standings experience shakeup heading into Week 5

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second half of the high school football season kicks off this weekend, and things got interesting last week after two big upsets shook up the standings.

East Anchorage High School fell to the unified team of Thunder Mountain and Juneau Douglas in Juneau, 39-28. This was the Thunderbird’s first loss in the regular season to an Alaska opponent since the 2017-18 season. In South Anchorage, the Wolverines handed out their first loss of the season, defeating West Anchorage High School 46-34.

The latest Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network Polls rewarded those big Week 4 victories, selecting Juneau as its top school in Division I and moving South Anchorage High School back into the top five.

The Alaska Sports Broadcasting Week 4 Div. I poll. (KTUU)

Things won’t get any easier for the Thunderbirds as they kick off against the Colony Knights on Friday. The Knights’ success this season has stemmed from its run game led by Tanner Thornhill. It’s back to the basics for East after struggling with penalties, missed tackles, and turnovers last week.

“Fundamentals, that team (Colony) is going to be tough because they are maybe fastest in the state,” East head coach Jeff Trotter said. “If we do what we did last week, not tackle well and not do the fundamentals, we will have a tough time with them.”

In Division II, Eagle River moved up to No. 1 in the ASBN polls after a 23-20 victory over Palmer High School last week, and they’ll take No. 5 Wasilla in the Mat-Su on Saturday. After suffering a rare loss in Week 1, Soldotna High School has found its stride this season, defeating the large Service High School 48-34 last week, and they’ll take on Palmer this Friday.

Alaska Sports Broadcasting Poll Week 4 Div. II/III poll. (KTUU)

The Alaska Schools Activities Association high school football playoffs begin Oct. 8. All Division I schools qualify for the state championship while Divisions II and III will have limited berths.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.