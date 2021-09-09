Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
The seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska requests 473 out-of-state health care workers as COVID-19 strains hospitals
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
COVID-19.
Alaska sets new record with 186 COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
Passengers board a plane to leave Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.
Flight departs Kabul, Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan