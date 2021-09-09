Advertisement

Thanks to hundreds of volunteers the Hope Wall is going up in downtown Anchorage

Steve Gordon and his dream team working to get the Hope Wall up at the corner of 7th Avenue and...
Steve Gordon and his dream team working to get the Hope Wall up at the corner of 7th Avenue and E street in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What was once a plain wall at the corner of 7th Avenue and E Street is now slowly becoming a beautiful work of art.

Steve Gordon and his dream team of volunteer painters are almost halfway done putting up the squares of colorful art that will be the Hope Wall.

“It was something that we could do in a pandemic in a safe way, but kind of tapping into what community is all about, and that’s the coming together,” Gordon said.

In total there are 70 squares that will be attached to the wall to make his artwork become a reality. This was able to become a reality with the help of over 500 people who met in Town Square last month to help paint each square in a paint-by-numbers art piece.

“It’s good to be reminded of the things that are going to anchor you because hope is something that is a constant assurance of things will be better,” Gordon said.

Once a square goes up, Gordon and his dream team go back through and do little touchups to make sure every square is filled in correctly, and this process takes about 20-30 minutes per square.

Cheryl Moon is one of the volunteers on the team and she said she has loved being part of this project.

“It’s such a beautiful contribution,” she said. “... I love art, I love color, I love working with Steve Gordon. It’s just a wonderful way to give back to your community, while also doing something that you thoroughly enjoy.”

Gordon said that while the rainy weather makes it hard to work on the mural, this week they plan to use every day they can to get the mural up.

According to Gordon, they are working to have the project completed by the first Friday in October, which is on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19.
Alaska sets new record with 186 COVID hospitalizations
Officers responded to Lana Court on Friday night for a disturbance. In the course of trying to...
Anchorage police identify officer whose weapon shot another officer in Lana Court altercation
(File)
Child run over by pickup truck after falling off its tailgate near Tok, troopers say
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save...
Sitka bear attack survivor recounts mauling, says deckhand’s ‘accurate shooting’ helped save his life
An Alaska Airlines flight came in hours after scheduled after several passengers had to be...
Watch: Multiple passengers escorted off Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage

Latest News

The sign outside the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's Family Investment Center.
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation to accept more rent relief applications
Volunteers with Jack and Jill of America, Anchorage Chapter stuff backpacks for children in need.
Event to distribute backpacks and school supplies now has registry online
The Anchorage skate park that skaters in the community are raising money to renovate.
Efforts underway to change the face of Taku Lake Skate Park
The Alaska Literacy Program is offering people help to get their GED.
The Alaska Literacy Program is helping people get their GED during the pandemic