US to reevaluate review of Alaska petroleum reserve

This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows ice forming on pipelines built near the Colville-Delta 5, or as...
This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows ice forming on pipelines built near the Colville-Delta 5, or as it's more commonly known, CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope. ConocoPhillips in October 2015 became the first to drill for oil in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a region the size of Indiana set aside by President Warren G. Harding in 1923. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiessen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to reevaluate a Trump-era environmental review that provided a basis for plans to open an additional roughly 6.8 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing.

A memo outlining the planned review accompanied government filings in lawsuits brought by conservation and environmental advocacy groups.

Those lawsuits challenged the adequacy of the environmental analysis underpinning the plans that were finalized in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

U.S. Justice Department attorneys have requested stays in the cases pending the new evaluation.

